Apple debuts M5 Ultra with 80-core GPU and 36-core CPU
Technology
Apple just revealed the M5 Ultra chip, and it's a beast: think 80-core GPU, 36-core CPU, and support for up to 512GB of memory.
If you're into AI or heavy creative work, this chip is four times faster than the old M3 Ultra when handling big language models.
Mac Studio M5 Ultra starts $5,499
The M5 Ultra brings Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to six Thunderbolt 5 ports, so you can hook up as many as eight external monitors. It's built by stacking two M5 Max chips together for extra muscle.
Prices start at $5,499 for Mac Studio with the new chip; Mac Mini options range from $899 (M6) to $1,699 (M5 Pro).
Preorders kicked off August 25 and shipping starts September 22.