Apple delays Apple TV and HomePod mini until this fall
Technology
Apple's new Apple TV and HomePod mini are ready to go, but Apple is holding off their release until upgraded Siri and Apple Intelligence software are ready.
Instead of dropping the hardware now, they'll launch everything together this fall, so expect a smarter home setup later in 2026.
Faster chips and Siri Remote tweaks
Both devices get faster chips: Apple TV upgrades from the old A15 Bionic, while HomePod mini ditches an older processor for a modern one.
The Siri Remote might get some tweaks, but don't expect a big design change.
Overall, Apple's sticking to familiar looks but focusing on better performance and AI features for your home tech.