Apple delays Project Mulberry AI coach until after iOS 27
Apple's much-hyped AI health coach, Project Mulberry, may not be arriving with watchOS 27 as planned.
The feature (which was set to use your health data and possibly camera input for personalized wellness tips) has been pushed back due to internal changes and could now launch sometime after iOS 27.
watchOS 27 improves heart rate tracking
Even without the AI coach, watchOS 27 is rolling out soon with a focus on smoother performance and updates to features you already use.
Expect better heart rate tracking, a fresh Modular Ultra-inspired watch face (previously just for the Ultra), satellite-related capabilities that could eventually come to compatible Apple Watch models, and photo sharing via satellite messaging.
The redesigned Health app is also in the works, but it could still launch with iOS 27.