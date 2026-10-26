Apple deploys store anti-theft scanners to curb fake iPhone returns
Technology
Apple is rolling out anti-theft scanners in its stores to crack down on fake iPhone returns.
These new machines, launched earlier this month, can check and diagnose returned iPhones without even opening the box, making it much harder for people to swap out parts and then return the phone as if nothing happened.
Apple's Presto scans sealed returns
Before this, staff had to open every returned box, which meant those phones couldn't be resold as new.
Now, thanks to Apple's Presto tech, they can scan for tampering while keeping everything sealed.
This not only helps catch scammers but also means fewer wasted devices and smoother returns for everyone.