Is Apple making an AI wearable?
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) wearable, according to The Information. The device, which looks like a pin that can be worn on clothes, will have two cameras and three microphones. This comes after OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane hinted at the company's plans to unveil its first AI hardware in the latter half of this year.
Device details
Apple's AI wearable: Design and features
The rumored Apple device is a "thin, flat, circular disk with an aluminum-and-glass shell." Engineers are trying to make it the same size as an AirTag but slightly thicker. The pin will have two cameras (one standard and one wide-angle) for photos and videos. It will also feature a physical button, speaker, and a magnetic inductive charging interface similar to the Apple Watch on its back.
Market entry
Launch timeline and production scale
The report further suggests that Apple could be fast-tracking the development of this product to take on OpenAI's. The pin could hit the market in 2027, with an initial production run of 20 million units. However, it remains to be seen if consumers would be interested in such an AI device.
Competitive edge
A response to OpenAI's plans
Interestingly, Apple appears to be racing against OpenAI in the AI hardware space. The latter is also said to be working on several AI gadgets, including a possible competitor for AirPods and a pen. The Information's report suggests that Apple is speeding up development of its own AI device to stay competitive with OpenAI's upcoming products.