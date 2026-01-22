Is Apple making an AI wearable?

Apple is said to be working on a new artificial intelligence (AI) wearable, according to The Information. The device, which looks like a pin that can be worn on clothes, will have two cameras and three microphones. This comes after OpenAI's Chief Global Affairs Officer Chris Lehane hinted at the company's plans to unveil its first AI hardware in the latter half of this year.

Device details Apple's AI wearable: Design and features The rumored Apple device is a "thin, flat, circular disk with an aluminum-and-glass shell." Engineers are trying to make it the same size as an AirTag but slightly thicker. The pin will have two cameras (one standard and one wide-angle) for photos and videos. It will also feature a physical button, speaker, and a magnetic inductive charging interface similar to the Apple Watch on its back.

Market entry Launch timeline and production scale The report further suggests that Apple could be fast-tracking the development of this product to take on OpenAI's. The pin could hit the market in 2027, with an initial production run of 20 million units. However, it remains to be seen if consumers would be interested in such an AI device.

