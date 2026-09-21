Apple developing 'Home hub' for smart home control
What's the story
Apple is reportedly working on a new smart home device, dubbed the "Home Hub," which will serve as the central hub for controlling connected devices in a household. The move is part of Apple's new "intelligent personal hub" strategy, as revealed by CEO John Ternus during a recent keynote presentation. The Home Hub will integrate various aspects of daily life, including device controls and video calls.
Device details
Device to have square-ish display
The Home Hub, internally known as J490, will run on a Siri AI-centric operating system. It is currently being tested in employees' homes.
The device is expected to have a square-ish display that can be placed on a desk or mounted on a wall using magnets.
Facial recognition technology will be used to identify users and customize the information displayed for them, without needing a Face ID-level depth sensor.
AI integration
Siri to be main feature of Home Hub
Siri will be the main feature of the Home Hub, capable of pulling information across devices and accounts, playing relevant podcasts and songs, and performing more precise tasks.
The device will also have a home screen with widgets and clock faces.
Apple has yet to confirm a release date for the highly anticipated device.