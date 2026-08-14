Apple develops China-specific AI model in Alibaba partnership: Report
What's the story
Apple has developed a large language model specifically for the Chinese market, according to Reuters. The move marks a departure from Apple's previous strategy of using third-party models to power its AI features in China. The new AI model was created in collaboration with Alibaba Group and trained with their support.
Market impact
Apple's dual-track strategy to navigate regulatory hurdles
The development of a China-specific AI model would give Apple greater control over the AI experience in its most competitive overseas market.
This comes as local rivals such as Huawei have been quick to adopt AI technology in their handsets.
The move also marks a unique dual-track strategy for Apple's planned rollout in China, allowing it to navigate regulatory hurdles that have restricted access for many other US tech companies.
Launch details
Apple Intelligence expected to debut in China soon
Apple's suite of AI tools, Apple Intelligence, is expected to debut in China within the next few months. This would come after an update to its iOS operating system.
The move comes after a lengthy regulatory process that ended last month when China's internet watchdog registered Apple's generative AI service.
This cleared the way for Apple Intelligence to reach Chinese iPhones for the first time.
Integration plans
Integration of Alibaba's Qwen model into Apple Intelligence
Under the partnership with Alibaba, Apple's AI service will integrate the latter's Qwen model into Apple Intelligence. The service is also expected to incorporate technology from Baidu.
Last week, Apple published a Chinese-language guide on how eligible Mac users in mainland China could connect Qwen with its Siri digital assistant and Writing Tools feature.
However, the guide has since been removed without an explanation from Apple.
Strategic alliance
Partnership with Alibaba announced in February 2025
Apple's partnership with Alibaba was first confirmed in February 2025, when Alibaba chairman Joe Tsai announced at the World Governments Summit in Dubai that Apple would use their AI to power its phones in China.
The rollout was delayed as Apple adapted its features to Chinese regulations.
Despite not having AI features on Chinese iPhones, which some say has affected sales, this partnership could potentially reshape China's AI ecosystem.