Apple doubles MacBook Neo production as forecast jumps to 10 million Technology Jun 04, 2026

Apple's MacBook Neo is flying off the shelves, so they're doubling production to keep up.

The shipment forecast was around five million units, but now the forecast has been revised to 10 million units.

CEO Tim Cook called the demand "off the charts," and said it's bringing in lots of first-time Mac buyers, even though some regions are seeing shipping delays.