Apple doubles MacBook Neo production as forecast jumps to 10 million
Technology
Apple's MacBook Neo is flying off the shelves, so they're doubling production to keep up.
The shipment forecast was around five million units, but now the forecast has been revised to 10 million units.
CEO Tim Cook called the demand "off the charts," and said it's bringing in lots of first-time Mac buyers, even though some regions are seeing shipping delays.
MacBook Neo starting price $599
Starting at $599 in the US ($499 for students) and around ₹57,900 in India after discounts, the MacBook Neo is Apple's most affordable laptop yet.
It packs an A18 Pro chip, a sharp 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and comes in fun colors, making it a hit with students and anyone new to Macs who want solid performance without breaking the bank.