Apple expands lawsuit, seeks block on OpenAI using trade secrets
Technology
Apple is turning up the heat on OpenAI, asking a court to block the AI company from using what it says are stolen trade secrets.
Apple claims it has found even more former employees, like accused OpenAI employees Chang Liu and Tang Yew Tan, and io (a startup co-founded by ex-Apple designer Jony Ive), which may have leaked confidential information in advance of OpenAI interviews.
Apple alleges leaks OpenAI denies
Apple accuses these ex-employees of sharing secret data, keeping work devices after leaving, and snapping screenshots of unreleased projects.
OpenAI is not having it: They call Apple's claims "false," say any leaks were due to Apple's own security slip-ups, and insist they do not have any of Apple's trade secrets.
The legal showdown is still unfolding in court.