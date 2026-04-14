Apple expected to debut book-style foldable iPhone this September
Technology
Apple is finally jumping into the foldable phone game with what may be marketed as the iPhone Ultra, expected this September.
The big highlight? A book-style design and a display that stays smooth (no annoying crease in the middle) thanks to a special adhesive that is both strong and flexible.
Optically clear adhesive reduces screen creasing
The secret sauce is something called optically clear adhesive (OCA), which bonds the foldable screen without leaving marks or stress lines.
This tech helps the display stay stable as you open and close it, fixing a problem seen on other foldables.