Apple expected to launch iPhone 18 family early 2027
Technology
Apple is expected to launch the standard iPhone 18, iPhone 18e and iPhone Air 2 in the first few months of 2027, possibly between February-April.
The main iPhone 18 could kick off production toward the end of November 2026 and is set to feature a sharp 6.3-inch OLED display with a smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, plus the speedy new A20 chip.
iPhone 18e budget, Air 2 premium
If you're looking for something more budget-friendly, the iPhone 18e could retain a similar look but with fewer features.
Meanwhile, the premium iPhone Air 2 could retain a 6.5-inch display and titanium design and could gain an A20 Pro chip.
In India, the standard iPhone 18 is expected to land around ₹99,900 as Apple aims to reach more users with different needs and budgets.