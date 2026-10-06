Apple expected to unveil OLED iPad mini, MacBooks late October
Technology
Apple is expected to drop some fresh tech in the last week of October, including an upgraded iPad mini with an OLED display and a front-facing camera positioned for landscape use, plus new MacBooks.
This follows recent announcements of the foldable iPhone Duo and iPhone 18 Pro, making October a pretty packed month for Apple fans.
Mark Gurman hints more Apple devices
Alongside the headline launches, rumors point to even more gadgets: think a new HomePod mini, an updated Apple TV 4K, and possibly a home hub.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has also hinted these could arrive around the same time.
If you're into Apple gear, it's definitely a month to watch!