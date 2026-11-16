Apple expected to unveil Siri-powered N50 glasses at WWDC 2027
Apple is gearing up to launch its first Siri-powered smart glasses (codenamed N50) in 2027.
These specs will let you use voice commands to interact with apps like Uber, Lyft, and Starbucks, making everyday tasks hands-free.
The big reveal is expected at WWDC in June, as Apple looks to take on rivals like Meta and Google in the wearable tech game.
Apple's N50 syncs with iPhone
The N50 glasses are designed to sync smoothly with your iPhone, so you can handle navigation, calls, messages, or even control your smart home just by talking to Siri.
No fancy AR displays here; instead, Apple's focusing on practical features and easy app access.
They're using some tech from older Apple Watch chips and adapting VisionOS for a solid user experience.
Production starts later this year.