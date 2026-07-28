Apple's new iPhone, Mac updates fix over 225 security issues
What's the story
Apple has issued a major security update for its entire ecosystem, including iOS 26.6, iPadOS 26.6, macOS Tahoe 26.6, and updates for Apple Watch, TV, and Vision Pro. The new releases fix hundreds of vulnerabilities that could have potentially affected millions of devices. According to Apple's security advisory highlighted by 9to5Mac, the latest iOS and iPadOS versions together fix more than 75 security issues while macOS Tahoe patches over 150 vulnerabilities.
Patch details
iOS 26.6 fixes several serious vulnerabilities
The latest iOS update, 26.6, comes with 78 security fixes linked to 87 Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVE) identifiers.
The patches address a variety of system components and some serious vulnerabilities that could have allowed malicious apps to gain root or kernel-level access, execute arbitrary code, or escape Apple's app sandbox.
Browser protection
Kernel and WebKit patches in iOS 26.6
The latest update also brings a long list of fixes for the iPhone's kernel, the core part of the operating system that manages hardware and system resources.
Apple addressed vulnerabilities that could corrupt kernel memory, bypass network protections, expose sensitive memory contents, or unexpectedly crash the device.
Safari users also get several WebKit security patches with this update to prevent issues like exposing browsing data and allowing malicious websites to spoof parts of the interface.
Mac update
Over 150 vulnerabilities fixed in macOS Tahoe
The new macOS Tahoe 26.6 update fixes 155 unique security vulnerabilities.
It prevents apps from gaining root access, bypassing Gatekeeper security checks, escaping sandbox restrictions, or accessing protected user data.
Apple has also issued security updates for older macOS versions but those are listed separately from the main release notes of the latest version.
Cross-platform coverage
Updates for other platforms also available now
The latest security update from Apple also includes watchOS 26.6, tvOS 26.6, and visionOS 26.6.
After removing overlapping fixes shared across platforms, the company says these software updates address a total of 194 unique security vulnerabilities across its ecosystem.
Although Apple claims none of the newly patched flaws are known to have been exploited, updating your devices as soon as possible remains the safest option to protect against potential attacks.