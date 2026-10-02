Apple gears up to raise prices amid dram NAND shortages
Apple is gearing up to raise prices this year, thanks to a DRAM and NAND flash memory and storage shortage that's hitting memory and storage components hard, especially with AI companies snapping them up.
Even though Apple tried to keep costs down, Tim Cook said in a Wall Street Journal interview that price increases are now "unavoidable."
Expect the upcoming September 2026 lineup, possibly featuring the iPhone Ultra, to reflect these changes.
Analysts: iPhone costs may rise 25%
With memory prices possibly quadrupling by fall 2026, analysts say making an iPhone could cost Apple up to 25% more than before.
For example, the iPhone 18 Pro might land at a hefty $1,399, a big jump from its usual steady pricing.
This shake-up could also impact other Apple products that rely on those same chips.