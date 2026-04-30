Is Apple giving up on Vision Pro already?

Apple has shelved its Vision Pro project, following the lackluster performance of the M5 model, MacRumors reports. The tech giant had updated the Vision Pro with a faster M5 chip and a more comfortable band in October 2025, but it failed to attract consumer interest. The device has been criticized for its high price and uncomfortable weight.

Market response Weight and price issues The Vision Pro weighs between 600-650 grams, making it uncomfortable for long-term use. Despite Apple's addition of a more comfortable Dual Knit Band to redistribute weight, the device has failed to win over consumers. The M5 chip brought a 120Hz refresh rate, 10% more rendered pixels, and about 30 minutes more battery life, but the hefty $3,499 price tag remained unchanged.

Sales figures High return rate and low sales Since its launch, the Vision Pro has struggled to make a mark in the market, with only 600,000 units sold. Insiders told MacRumors that Apple has seen an unusually high return rate for this device, far surpassing any other modern product from the company. This lack of consumer interest and high return rate has led Apple to halt work on future iterations of the Vision Pro.

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Team shift Team redistribution and rumored Vision Air halt With the halt in work on Vision Pro, Apple has redistributed its team to other ongoing projects. Some former members of the Vision Pro team are now working on Siri, led by Mike Rockwell since March 2025. Apple was also rumored to be working on a lighter-weight and cheaper version called Vision Air, but the project was stopped last year.

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