iPhone 17 now up to ₹22,000 more expensive in India

The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have also seen a major price hike over their predecessors.

The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, a massive jump of 22% from the previous model's price of ₹1,34,900.

Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,79,900, up by a whopping 20% from its predecessor, which was priced at ₹1,49,900.