iPhone 17 now up to ₹22,000 more expensive in India
What's the story
Apple has hiked the prices of its iPhones in India. The base 256GB version of the iPhone 17 now starts at ₹99,900, a significant jump from its previous price of ₹82,900 (up by ₹17,000 or 20.5%). Meanwhile, the 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,24,900 (up by ₹22,000 or 21.4% from ₹1,02,900).
Premium models
iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max see massive price hike
The newly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have also seen a major price hike over their predecessors.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900, a massive jump of 22% from the previous model's price of ₹1,34,900.
Similarly, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is priced at ₹1,79,900, up by a whopping 20% from its predecessor, which was priced at ₹1,49,900.
Others
Price hike for iPhone Air, iPhone 16 as well
The latest price hike also affects the iPhone Air and iPhone 16 models.
The new iPhone Air starts at ₹1,49,900 for the 256GB model (up by ₹30,000 or 25%) and goes up to ₹2,24,900 for the 1TB model (up by a whopping ₹65,000 or 40.6%).
The base trim of the iPhone 16 now costs ₹89,900, up by a massive ₹20,000 or an eye-watering 28.6% from its previous price tag of ₹69,900.
Foldable launch
Foldable iPhone Duo costs ₹2,99,900
Apple's first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, is priced at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model. The price goes up to ₹4,49,900 for the top-end 2TB variant. The new pricing strategy comes as Apple expands its premium portfolio and makes existing models more expensive in India.