Apple's iOS 26.4 update is here: What has changed?

Apple has released a major software update for its iPhone users, the iOS 26.4. The new version comes with a host of features and improvements aimed at enhancing user experience. The highlight of the update is Playlist Playground in Apple Music, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to create song playlists based on text prompts.

Enhanced music experience Concert discovery feature for local shows Along with Playlist Playground, the iOS 26.4 update also brings a new concert discovery feature to Apple Music. The feature helps users find local shows featuring artists they listen to as well as those recommended by the app. The update brings full-screen backgrounds for album and playlist pages, making the music experience more immersive.

New features Offline music recognition and ambient music widget The iOS 26.4 update adds an Offline Music Recognition tool to Apple Music. This feature identifies songs without an internet connection and delivers results automatically when you're back online. Another new addition is the Ambient Music widget, which brings curated playlists for Sleep, Chill, Productivity, and Wellbeing directly on the home screen.

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User convenience Improvements to Family Sharing and accessibility features The iOS 26.4 also brings improvements to Apple's Family Sharing feature. Now, each adult member can add their own payment methods for purchases, instead of just using the group organizer's method. The update has new accessibility features like an improved "reduce bright effects" setting that minimizes flashes when tapping on certain elements like buttons, and easier access to subtitle and caption settings while watching media.

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Fun additions Eight new emoji added to the keyboard Apple's iOS 26.4 offers eight new emoji to the keyboard, including an orca, trombone, landslide, ballet dancer, and a distorted face. Apple has also improved the accuracy of its keyboard when typing quickly. These changes are aimed at making communication more fun and efficient.