Apple's iPadOS 27 goes official: Check what's new

AI advancements

Siri AI now part of iPadOS

A major highlight of iPadOS 27 is the integration of Apple's new Siri AI into the system. The feature will be accessible through iPadOS' Spotlight search, which will intelligently differentiate between user queries for apps/documents and those meant for the assistant. Plus, a dedicated Siri app will let users converse with the smart assistant and revisit past chats, just like ChatGPT's app.