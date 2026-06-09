Apple's iPadOS 27 goes official: Check what's new
What's the story
Apple has unveiled the next iteration of its operating system for iPads, iPadOS 27. The new update promises a major speed boost and enhanced multitasking capabilities. Apps will launch up to 30% faster by intelligently preloading necessary information. The new OS also promises more seamless switching between multiple apps, making the overall user experience smoother and more efficient than ever before.
AI advancements
Siri AI now part of iPadOS
A major highlight of iPadOS 27 is the integration of Apple's new Siri AI into the system. The feature will be accessible through iPadOS' Spotlight search, which will intelligently differentiate between user queries for apps/documents and those meant for the assistant. Plus, a dedicated Siri app will let users converse with the smart assistant and revisit past chats, just like ChatGPT's app.
User protection
Revamped Screen Time for better parental controls
iPadOS 27 also brings a major revamp to Screen Time, giving parents more control over their kids' access to apps and services. New APIs for parental controls and a Declared Age Range API will let individual apps provide a tailored experience based on the user's age. Caregivers can now restrict access to specific apps or limit who their kids can interact with on iMessage.
Performance
Other notable upgrades in iPadOS 27
The new OS also promises a major speed boost for file transfers to external drives via USB-C or just browsing their contents. App launches and AirDrop transfers will also be faster. Plus, Safari on iPadOS 27 gets an Organize Tabs feature that automatically groups open tabs based on the content of each site, making it easier to keep your browsing organized.
UI upgrades
Liquid Glass design language gets refined
The iPadOS 27 refines Apple's Liquid Glass design language, ensuring exceptional readability with more uniform refraction and improved contrast. App icons will be sharper and more detailed, while a new slider will let you further customize the appearance of Liquid Glass.