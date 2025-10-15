Apple introduces new AI model that writes text 128x faster

FS-DFM uses a smart "few-step" flow-matching process, creating quality text in only eight steps instead of the hundreds or thousands most models need. It's trained to handle different levels of detail and gets guidance from a "teacher" model, making the whole thing quick and efficient.

FS-DFM outperforms big-name models in key benchmarks

Even though FS-DFM is much smaller (as little as 0.17 billion parameters), it outperforms big-name models like Dream and LLaDA in key benchmarks.

Apple says they'll release the code and checkpoints soon, so anyone interested in AI can dive in and build on their work.