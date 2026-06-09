Apple's new AI feature corrects your spellings, punctuation on iPhones

Market competition

Competing with 3rd-party dictation apps

The new dictation feature from Apple comes as a direct competitor to popular AI-powered dictation apps such as Wispr Flow, Willow, and Monolouge. These applications are known for eliminating filler words like "ums" and "Ahs," and formatting text based on context after transcription. However, with the introduction of this new built-in dictation system in iOS 27, Apple could make its own solution more user-friendly than these third-party alternatives.