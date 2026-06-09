Apple's new AI feature corrects your spellings, punctuation on iPhones
What's the story
At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, Apple has unveiled a major upgrade. The tech giant has introduced a new systemwide dictation experience, powered by its own Apple Intelligence and Google's Gemini. The feature is integrated into the keyboard on iOS 27 and can correct spellings, punctuation, and capitalization across different apps.
Market competition
Competing with 3rd-party dictation apps
The new dictation feature from Apple comes as a direct competitor to popular AI-powered dictation apps such as Wispr Flow, Willow, and Monolouge. These applications are known for eliminating filler words like "ums" and "Ahs," and formatting text based on context after transcription. However, with the introduction of this new built-in dictation system in iOS 27, Apple could make its own solution more user-friendly than these third-party alternatives.
Strategic move
Response to Google's Gboard integration
Apple's introduction of the new dictation feature also comes as a strategic response to Google's recent launch of a similar capability with its Gboard, powered by Gemini. The Google-backed feature works across the system, making it a direct competitor to Apple's own offering.