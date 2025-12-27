Apple iOS 26.3 beta: Easier Android transfers, fresh wallpapers, and more

Apple released the first developer beta of iOS 26.3 in December 2025. The update is rolling out to everyone by late January 2026 and focuses on making iPhones play nicer with Android devices and third-party wearables.

Key features to check out The new "Transfer to Android" tool lets you move photos, messages, contacts, apps, notes, and phone numbers wirelessly—just by placing your iPhone next to an Android device. (Health data and Bluetooth pairings don't make the jump.)

You'll also find "Notification Forwarding," so you can send alerts from your iPhone straight to a third-party smartwatch while pausing notifications on your Apple Watch.

Wallpapers with a twist—and a nod to Black History Month iOS 26.3 adds weather wallpapers that change based on your location—separate from the usual Astronomy ones—and is expected to introduce a new Black Unity wallpaper honoring Black History Month.

Heads up: bug fixes might take a bit longer during the holidays as developers take time off.