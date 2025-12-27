Max Space unveils inflatable 'Thunderbird Station' for orbit
Max Space just revealed Thunderbird Station, an inflatable space habitat launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in 2029.
It's roomy enough for four people to live full-time (or eight for shorter stays), packing 350m3 of space—significantly larger than Bigelow's BEAM and about a third the size of the ISS.
What makes Thunderbird Station cool?
Thunderbird comes with two docking ports, huge domed windows, massive screens for Earth views and chatting home, plus private rooms.
There are over 60 flexible lockers for science experiments or manufacturing, and its design lets astronauts rearrange things mid-mission if needed.
How does it stack up?
Development is on track: a smaller prototype is set to launch in early 2027.
Unlike the ISS, which took lots of rockets to build, Thunderbird will go up fully assembled in just one launch—a big step forward for future space living.