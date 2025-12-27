Max Space unveils inflatable 'Thunderbird Station' for orbit Technology Dec 27, 2025

Max Space just revealed Thunderbird Station, an inflatable space habitat launching on a SpaceX Falcon 9 in 2029.

It's roomy enough for four people to live full-time (or eight for shorter stays), packing 350m3 of space—significantly larger than Bigelow's BEAM and about a third the size of the ISS.