Google is bringing CO2 batteries to its data centers
Google is partnering with Milan-based Energy Dome to roll out a new kind of battery that stores energy using compressed carbon dioxide.
Each facility can power about 6,000 homes for a day, helping Google use more renewable energy at its data centers in Europe, the US, and Asia-Pacific.
How these CO2 batteries work—and why they matter
Instead of relying on rare minerals, these batteries compress and store CO2, then release it to make electricity when needed.
They're easier to maintain and greener than traditional options, though they do take up a lot of space and a puncture could release thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.
Still, Energy Dome's CEO says any emissions are tiny compared to coal plants.
The first pilot site is already being built in Italy, with more planned for India and groundwork being laid in Wisconsin, US.