Google is bringing CO2 batteries to its data centers

How these CO2 batteries work—and why they matter

Instead of relying on rare minerals, these batteries compress and store CO2, then release it to make electricity when needed.

They're easier to maintain and greener than traditional options, though they do take up a lot of space and a puncture could release thousands of tons of CO2 into the atmosphere.

Still, Energy Dome's CEO says any emissions are tiny compared to coal plants.

The first pilot site is already being built in Italy, with more planned for India and groundwork being laid in Wisconsin, US.