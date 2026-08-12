Apple iOS 27 beta hints at 6 unreleased iPhones
Technology
Apple's latest iOS 27 beta just dropped hints about six unreleased iPhones hiding in its code.
Among them: the expected iPhone 18 lineup and something new, an "Ultra" model that could be Apple's first foldable phone.
These clues were spotted by Macworld in battery management files, giving us an early peek at what might be coming next.
Codenames suggest foldable iPhones late 2026
The update mentions codenames like "V68" for the Ultra and "V63" for the Pro, tied to features like foldable screens and multiple batteries, things we haven't seen on any current iPhone.
If Macworld's guess is right, we might see the Pro, Pro Max, and Ultra as soon as late 2026, with the rest possibly following in early 2027.