Siri is coming to iPhone camera to rival Google Lens

Apple is working on a dedicated "Siri Mode" for its Camera app in the upcoming iOS 27 update, Bloomberg reported. The new feature will be available alongside existing modes like Photo, Video, Portrait, and Panorama. When activated, the shutter button in the Camera app will display an Apple Intelligence logo to indicate that Siri capabilities are active.

Feature upgrade Siri Mode will enhance Visual Intelligence The upcoming Siri Mode will also enhance the existing Visual Intelligence feature of the Camera app. Currently, users have to long-press the Camera Control button to access this feature, which may not be known by all. With iOS 27, Visual Intelligence will be more accessible as it gets integrated into the main camera interface under this new mode.

Feature expansion New capabilities in Visual Intelligence Along with the integration into Siri Mode, Visual Intelligence is also getting some new capabilities. These include scanning nutrition labels on food items to log dietary information and adding contact details directly to the Contacts app. The feature will also be able to capture information from physical event tickets and membership cards for digital versions in Wallet app.

Advertisement

Feature retention Existing features will still be available The existing capabilities of Visual Intelligence, such as identifying objects like plants and animals, adding events to the Calendar app, and sending visual information to ChatGPT and Google image search, will still be available. Users can access the updated Visual Intelligence through the Camera Control button but it will open up on the Siri interface in the Camera app instead of a standalone experience.

Advertisement