Apple iPhone 18 Pro: 5 major upgrades expected this year

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to come in a new cherry red finish, following the brighter color trend started with the iPhone 17 Pro series.

The new models are expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process technology. This fabrication process is expected to improve performance and power efficiency.

Rumors also suggest that Apple's Dynamic Island will be shrinked to offer more screen real-estate.