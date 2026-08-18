Apple iPhone 18 Pro: 5 major upgrades expected this year
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September. The new models are expected to come with a host of hardware and software upgrades. The standard iPhone 18 has been delayed, putting more focus on Apple's premium models this year. Here are five major changes that leaks and reports have revealed so far.
Design and performance
New color option and A20 Pro chip
The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to come in a new cherry red finish, following the brighter color trend started with the iPhone 17 Pro series.
The new models are expected to be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset, which could be built on a 2nm process technology. This fabrication process is expected to improve performance and power efficiency.
Rumors also suggest that Apple's Dynamic Island will be shrinked to offer more screen real-estate.
Camera and AI
Variable aperture on main camera and improved Siri
The iPhone 18 Pro Max could see a major upgrade in its camera hardware with a variable aperture system for the main camera.
This would let the camera adjust light intake based on shooting conditions.
The telephoto camera is also expected to get a wider aperture and other enhancements.
Plus, these models are likely to support an upgraded Siri experience that offers more personalized responses and handles more tasks using AI.
Power efficiency
Larger battery for improved endurance
The iPhone 18 Pro models are also expected to come with a larger battery, possibly exceeding the 5,000mAh mark. The efficiency gains from the A20 Pro chip could further improve endurance without increasing battery size.
While Apple hasn't confirmed these specifications yet, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are shaping up to be all about camera hardware, processing efficiency, AI capabilities, and improved battery life.