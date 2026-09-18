Long queues outside Apple stores as new iPhone sales begin
What's the story
Apple's latest product launch, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, has drawn massive crowds at its stores across India. The excitement was palpable, with customers arriving as early as 5:00am to get their hands on the new devices. Despite the high price tags of these products, people from Haryana, Delhi, and Mumbai flocked to Bengaluru's store. In Noida, a buyer from Punjab said he had been waiting in line since 6:00am after booking two iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Product details
iPhone 18 Pro series: Price in India
The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which went on sale today, are available in four storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and a whopping new 2TB variant.
The base model of the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 while the higher-end iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900.
Both models come in Black, Silver, Glacier and a new Burgundy finish.
Tech specs
iPhone 18 Pro series: Features
The iPhone 18 Pro series is powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip and features a new vapor chamber for enhanced performance, AI capabilities, and battery life.
The phones come with a 48MP Fusion Main camera with variable aperture and new Pro camera controls.
Apple claims that the iPhone 18 Pro Max offers the longest battery life of any Pro model yet.
Wearable updates
New smartwatches and AirPods
Along with the new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5 are also up for grabs now.
The new AirPods feature Active Noise Cancellation in an open-ear design, removing up to 50% more outside noise than their predecessor.
They also offer Adaptive EQ, hands-free Siri capabilities, Live Translation, and Siri Interactions through head movements.
Meanwhile, both watches come with S11 chip and Health Sensing System for heart-rate sensing, among other features.
Foldable innovation
iPhone Duo will be available from October 23
The iPhone Duo is currently available for pre-order, and its official sale will start from October 23.
The iPhone Duo is Apple's first foray into the foldable smartphone market. It features a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display and a 5.4-inch outer display.
The device runs on the A20 Pro chip and boasts an advanced camera system, all-day battery life, and new multitasking capabilities.
It also supports dual-display experiences through iOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri integration.
Twitter Post
Eager customers lined up outside Apple Store, DLF Mall
#WATCH | Noida, UP: People queue up as the official sale of the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max begins today in India.— ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2026
Eager customers have lined up in long queues outside the Apple Store at DLF Mall to get their hands on the latest devices. pic.twitter.com/jvmgacuCLx