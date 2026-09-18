Long queues outside Apple stores as new iPhone sales begin

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, which went on sale today, are available in four storage options: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and a whopping new 2TB variant.

The base model of the iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 while the higher-end iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900.

Both models come in Black, Silver, Glacier and a new Burgundy finish.