iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max now on sale in India
What's the story
Apple's latest flagship smartphones, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, are now on sale in India. The new models can be purchased from the Apple India Store and major retailers starting today. However, if you missed out on buying them through Apple's online store or other e-commerce platforms, there's still hope. You can check their availability on Blinkit, a quick-commerce platform that has previously sold Apple products.
Delivery service
Blinkit partners with retail stores for iPhone 18 Pro sales
For the sale of iPhone 18 Pro, Blinkit has partnered with retail stores for deliveries in select cities.
Apple is increasing its production capacity to meet demand in both domestic and international markets from day one.
This year marks the second consecutive year that India-made iPhones are available on global launch day.
Model details
How much do the new iPhones cost?
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the 256GB model.
The 512GB variant is priced at ₹1,89,900 while the higher storage options of 1TB and 2TB cost ₹2,39,900 and ₹3,14,900 respectively.
The iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at ₹1,79,900 for the base model with similar storage options as its sibling.
Both models come in burgundy, glacier, black and silver color variants.
Tech specs
Highlights of the iPhone 18 Pro series
The iPhone 18 Pro series sports a triple 48MP rear camera system with a variable aperture main Fusion camera.
It is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2nm process, offering up to 40% faster GPU performance than its predecessor.
The phones also come with improved battery life, with the iPhone 18 Pro offering up to 36 hours of video playback and the Pro Max model lasting up to an impressive 45 hours.
Purchase incentives
Bank discounts and cashback offers
Along with bank discounts, no-cost EMI, and exchange deals on the new Pro models, eligible buyers can also avail an instant cashback of up to ₹7,000 using select cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank.
Apple's Trade In program offers an exchange value of up to ₹81,500 depending on the old device and its condition.