Apple iPhone 18 tipped to get bigger battery, higher price
What's the story
Apple is gearing up to launch its next-generation smartphone, the iPhone 18. However, a recent rumor suggests that the base model of this series will come with a price hike. The speculation comes from leaker Digital Chat Station on Weibo. The post claims that along with a larger battery, the new device will also feature a new 2nm A20 chip.
Expected upgrades
The device will not feature smaller Dynamic Island
The base model of the iPhone 18 will not get the smaller Dynamic Island feature, which is available on the Pro and Pro Max models.
The device was missing from Apple's fall iPhone launch event but is expected to debut early next year.
This aligns with earlier reports and speculation that it would be launched alongside a second-generation iPhone Air and an iPhone 18e variant.
Pricing speculation
Price increase trend in the smartphone industry
Digital Chat Station did not reveal how much the price of the iPhone 18 would go up from its predecessor.
However, it is worth noting that all previous models, including the iPhone 17, saw a $100 price increase in September.
This trend of rising prices isn't limited to Apple alone; Google and Samsung have also hiked their phone prices by a similar margin due to RAM and other component shortages.