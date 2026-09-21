Apple iPhone 20 Pro leak points to quad-curved display
What's the story
Apple is said to be working on a major redesign for its flagship iPhone 20 Pro series expected in 2028. The company is looking to offer a truly bezel-less experience with new quad-curved panels. According to supply chain leaker Digital Chat Station, early hardware plans show the exact dimensions, resolutions, and structural changes planned for Apple's upcoming flagship smartphones.
Tech specs
iPhone 20 Pro to sport a 6.41-inch display
The iPhone 20 Pro is expected to sport a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2,686 x 1,236 pixels.
Its bigger sibling, the iPhone 20 Pro Max, will feature a larger panel measuring 6.96-inch and a resolution of 2,912 x 1,340 pixels.
The latest iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max models, launched earlier this month, sport 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively.
Design innovation
What are quad-curved panels?
Along with the size tweaks, Apple is also said to be testing a quad-curved screen design.
This engineering change is aimed at completely removing visible borders by slightly wrapping the active display area around all four edges of the device chassis.
The move would give users a more immersive viewing experience and take them one step closer to a truly bezel-less smartphone.
Camera upgrade
Apple to reduce the size of Dynamic Island
Apple is also working on reducing the physical footprint of its front-facing TrueDepth camera system.
Hardware testing suggests a smaller display cutout is in the works, which will shrink the Dynamic Island.
This change would give users an even better screen-to-body ratio than ever before, making it one of the most advanced displays on an iPhone yet.