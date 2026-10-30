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Home / News / Technology News / iPhone Air 2 to offer dual cameras and bigger battery
iPhone Air 2 to offer dual cameras and bigger battery
The smartphone will feature an LTPO OLED display

iPhone Air 2 to offer dual cameras and bigger battery

By Akash Pandey
Oct 30, 2026
09:25 pm
What's the story

Apple's upcoming ultra-slim smartphone, tentatively dubbed the iPhone Air 2, has been spotted in a new leak detailing its key specifications. The device is likely to be powered by Apple's N2 wireless chip and C2 modem. It will also sport a dual rear camera setup with two 48MP sensors and an LTPO OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Display specs

LTPO OLED display with over 1.5K resolution

The iPhone Air 2 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch flat OLED display with a resolution of over 1.5K and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

The panel is also said to feature LTPO technology, which allows the display to adjust its refresh rate dynamically for better power efficiency.

Camera enhancements

Dual rear camera setup and bigger battery

The camera system of the iPhone Air 2 is likely to be a major upgrade, with a dual-rear setup comprising a 48MP main sensor and an ultra-wide sensor.

This would give users more flexibility for landscape and group shots.

The battery capacity is also expected to get an upgrade, going up from the original model's 3,149mAh unit to around 3,500mAh or higher.

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Design details

A20 chip and ultra-slim design

Despite these upgrades, the iPhone Air 2 is said to be as thin as 5.2mm, matching the ultra-slim build of its predecessor.

The device is expected to be powered by Apple's next-gen A20-series processor based on a 2nm manufacturing process. It would offer better performance and power efficiency than its predecessor.

Apple is reportedly planning to launch the iPhone Air 2 in spring 2027, possibly alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e models.

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