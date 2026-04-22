Apple iPhone tipped to get 200MP camera upgrade in 2028

Digital Chat Station, a leaker with a mixed track record, suggested that the 200MP camera sensor could be included in the iPhone 21 model expected to debut in 2028. However, the tipster also noted that this is still an early-stage development and Apple hasn't even started prototyping it yet. This isn't the first time a 200MP camera sensor has been mentioned for future iPhones.

Analyst insight

iPhone 19 Pro might have been initial target for sensor

In January, a Morgan Stanley analyst predicted that the iPhone 21 in 2028 would feature a 200MP camera. The prediction was supported by Digital Chat Station who claimed Apple was only in the "material testing change" phase at that time. However, they later claimed the testing of this high-resolution camera sensor was meant for the earlier iPhone 19 Pro model, suggesting an accelerated timeline for its development and inclusion in future devices.