Apple iPhone tipped to get 200MP camera upgrade in 2028
What's the story
Apple is considering a 200MP periscope telephoto lens for its future iPhones, according to leaker Digital Chat Station. The tech giant has been focusing on enhancing the imaging capabilities of its iPhone range, which is a major selling point. While Apple has stuck with 48MP sensors so far, it seems to be looking at higher resolution options like the rumored 200MP sensor.
Future plans
Early-stage development for iPhone 21
Digital Chat Station, a leaker with a mixed track record, suggested that the 200MP camera sensor could be included in the iPhone 21 model expected to debut in 2028. However, the tipster also noted that this is still an early-stage development and Apple hasn't even started prototyping it yet. This isn't the first time a 200MP camera sensor has been mentioned for future iPhones.
Analyst insight
iPhone 19 Pro might have been initial target for sensor
In January, a Morgan Stanley analyst predicted that the iPhone 21 in 2028 would feature a 200MP camera. The prediction was supported by Digital Chat Station who claimed Apple was only in the "material testing change" phase at that time. However, they later claimed the testing of this high-resolution camera sensor was meant for the earlier iPhone 19 Pro model, suggesting an accelerated timeline for its development and inclusion in future devices.