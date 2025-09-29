Apple is building ChatGPT-like AI for Siri Technology Sep 29, 2025

Apple is quietly working on a big Siri upgrade, using an internal tool called Veritas that's kind of like ChatGPT.

Veritas is helping Apple test out new features for a major Siri upgrade that is planned for release in 2026—think searching your personal data or getting apps to do things for you—all powered by more advanced AI.