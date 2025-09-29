Next Article
Apple is building ChatGPT-like AI for Siri
Technology
Apple is quietly working on a big Siri upgrade, using an internal tool called Veritas that's kind of like ChatGPT.
Veritas is helping Apple test out new features for a major Siri upgrade that is planned for release in 2026—think searching your personal data or getting apps to do things for you—all powered by more advanced AI.
Apple's AI race
Apple's push comes as rivals like Google and OpenAI are moving fast—Google's Gemini AI is already popping up on Android phones, and earlier this year, OpenAI bought Jony Ive's startup IO for $6.5 billion.
With tech competition this fierce, Apple needs to level up Siri to keep pace and stay relevant in the AI game.