Apple is reportedly adding 'Reference Image' to iOS 27 beta
Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a cool "Apple Reference Image" feature in the latest iOS 27 beta that lets you prove your photo was actually taken on an iPhone, not faked or AI-generated.
With so many digital images being created by AI, Apple's move is all about making it easier to spot what's real.
Other iPhones verify without contacting Apple
Just turn on Apple Reference Image in Reference Mode before snapping your shot.
The photo gets special sensor info (not the actual image) processed using Apple's Private Cloud infrastructure, so your privacy stays intact.
Each verified photo gets a unique ID for authenticity, and you can share these with other iPhones: they will check if it is legitimate without sending anything back to Apple.
This could be very useful for journalists, law enforcement, or anyone who needs proof their image has not been tampered with.