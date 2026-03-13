Apple issues critical security updates for older iPhones, iPads

If you're still rocking an iPhone 8, X, or even a first-generation SE or an old-school iPad, you're in luck: these updates have your back. The list includes: - iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and X - Fifth-generation iPad - First-generation iPad Pro (9.7-inch and 12.9-inch) - Older models like iPhone 6s, 7, and SE (first-generation), iPad Air 2, iPad mini (4th generation), and seventh-generation iPod touch.

How to install the update and stay protected

The update tackles some pretty nasty bugs, mainly WebKit memory issues (CVE not specified in the source) and kernel flaws that hackers could use to mess with your device.

To stay protected, just head to Settings > General > Software Update, or if you've got auto-updates on, you don't need to lift a finger!