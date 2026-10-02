Apple issues iOS 26.4.2 fixing Signal notification leak to FBI
Apple just dropped the iOS 26.4.2 update to fix a privacy glitch that let the FBI access retained Signal notifications.
The issue? Some notifications meant to be erased stuck around because of how Apple's system handled them.
Now, with this update, those notifications are actually gone for good, making things safer for everyone who cares about private chats.
Default iPhone settings saved Signal previews
This flaw came out during a federal trial when the FBI pulled up Signal messages from an iPhone's notification database, thanks to default settings saving bits of info like names and message previews.
Afterward, Signal thanked Apple for acting fast and said, "Note that no action is needed for this fix to protect Signal users on iOS."
If you use Signal or care about privacy, updating is definitely worth it.