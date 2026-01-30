Apple just bought Q.ai for $2B—here's why it matters Technology Jan 30, 2026

Apple has snapped up Israeli startup Q.ai for nearly $2 billion — a deal that marks one of the few recent notable takeovers by the iPhone maker.

Q.ai's tech can read your facial muscle movements to recognize silent or whispered speech—think talking to Siri without actually speaking out loud.

This move is set to supercharge Apple's machine learning and imaging features.