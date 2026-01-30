Apple just bought Q.ai for $2B—here's why it matters
Apple has snapped up Israeli startup Q.ai for nearly $2 billion — a deal that marks one of the few recent notable takeovers by the iPhone maker.
Q.ai's tech can read your facial muscle movements to recognize silent or whispered speech—think talking to Siri without actually speaking out loud.
This move is set to supercharge Apple's machine learning and imaging features.
What's next for Apple (and you)?
Q.ai's team, led by Aviad Maizels (who already helped bring Face ID to life), will now join Apple.
Both leaders are excited: Srouji praised Q.ai as a company pioneering new and creative ways to use imaging and machine learning, while Maizels says blending machine learning with physics could create new experiences for people everywhere.