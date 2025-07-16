Next Article
Apple kicks off 2026 with major product launches
Apple's gearing up for a major refresh in 2026, rolling out the iPhone 17 series—including a new mid-range "17e"—all powered by the A19 chip.
The launch is expected around March-April and lines up with iOS 26, which should bring some fresh AI tools to the mix.
New MacBooks and iPads to join iPhone 17 series
New MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) will debut with speedy M5 chips, plus updated MacBook Airs in both 13- and 15-inch sizes.
On the tablet side, expect an iPad Air running on M4 and a standard iPad possibly getting the M1 chip.
While major design changes are set for 2027, this year's updates focus on better performance and more choices for users.