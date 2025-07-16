Apple kicks off 2026 with major product launches

New MacBooks and iPads to join iPhone 17 series

New MacBook Pros (14-inch and 16-inch) will debut with speedy M5 chips, plus updated MacBook Airs in both 13- and 15-inch sizes.

On the tablet side, expect an iPad Air running on M4 and a standard iPad possibly getting the M1 chip.

While major design changes are set for 2027, this year's updates focus on better performance and more choices for users.