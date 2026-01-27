Apple launches 2nd-gen AirTag with longer range and louder sound
Apple just dropped its second-generation AirTag, keeping the familiar look but adding some real upgrades.
You can order it now, and shipping starts this week.
The new AirTag still helps you track your stuff using the Find My network and Bluetooth from nearby Apple devices.
What's new?
This AirTag comes with an Ultra Wideband chip from the latest iPhones and Apple Watches, boosting Precision Finding range by 50%.
The speaker is also 50% louder, making lost items much easier to find.
It works with more recent Apple Watches too, and the battery lasts over a year.
Price & privacy
Pricing stays at $29 for one or $99 for a four-pack, plus it fits all your old accessories.
For privacy, there's end-to-end encryption, rotating Bluetooth IDs, and cross-platform alerts to help prevent unwanted tracking.
You'll need iOS 26 or iPadOS 26 to use it.