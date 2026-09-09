AirPods 5 is here with live translation, improved ANC
What's the story
Apple has officially introduced the next generation of its wireless earbuds, the AirPods 5. The new model comes with a host of improvements in audio quality, controls, connectivity, and smart features. The company says that these earbuds are designed to offer a more personalized listening experience while providing better noise cancellation and durability.
Features
Earbuds promise up to 5 hours of battery-life with ANC
The AirPods 5 come with top-of-the-line Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), promising up to five hours of battery life with ANC turned on.
The earbuds also offer Adaptive Audio, which automatically adjusts the listening experience based on the surrounding environment.
Other features include Personalized Spatial Audio, Transparency Mode, Conversation Awareness, and next-generation Adaptive EQ for an enhanced audio experience.
Innovations
Live translation for seamless communication
The AirPods 5 also come with Voice Isolation for clearer calls and Custom EQ for users who want greater control over their listening experience.
The new model brings Live Translation, enabling communication across supported languages.
Plus, hands-free Siri AI provides voice-based assistance without users having to reach for their phones.
Durability
They are rated IP57 for dust and water resistance
The AirPods 5 have a volume swipe control and can be used as a camera remote, adding more functionality to the touch controls.
The charging case supports both USB-C and wireless charging.
Plus, they are rated IP57 for dust, sweat, and water resistance, making them more suitable for workouts and everyday use.
Pricing
The standard model starts at $129
The standard AirPods 5 start at $129, while the touch-control model is priced at $149.
Pre-orders for the new earbuds are already open and they will be available from September 18.
With these new additions, Apple hopes to offer an even more immersive and convenient audio experience to its customers.