Apple launches Apple Business to streamline employee onboarding
Apple announced Apple Business, a new platform that bundles device setup, email, calendar, and brand tools all in one place.
Starting April 14, companies in over 200 countries and regions can use it to get employees up and running fast, with handy integrations like Apple Maps and Wallet to make business smoother.
Zero-touch deployment is the highlight
The highlight is zero-touch deployment: devices come preloaded with apps and settings so there's no waiting around to get started.
Brand management tools let businesses handle profiles and customer interactions right from the platform.
If you're already using Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, or Apple Business Manager, the upgrade is free and existing data and settings will automatically migrate.
Some features (including the companion app, email, calendar, and directory tools) require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.