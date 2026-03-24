Apple launches Apple Business to streamline employee onboarding

Zero-touch deployment is the highlight

The highlight is zero-touch deployment: devices come preloaded with apps and settings so there's no waiting around to get started.

Brand management tools let businesses handle profiles and customer interactions right from the platform.

If you're already using Apple Business Connect, Apple Business Essentials, or Apple Business Manager, the upgrade is free and existing data and settings will automatically migrate.

Some features (including the companion app, email, calendar, and directory tools) require iOS 26, iPadOS 26, or macOS 26.