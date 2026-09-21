Apple launches Apple TV Arcade iCloud+ bundle in India ₹75/month
Technology
Apple just dropped a fresh subscription bundle in India that rolls Apple TV, Apple Arcade, and iCloud+ into a single plan.
For ₹75 per month, you get streaming shows, 200-plus ad-free games, and cloud storage, all shareable with up to five family members.
It's a simple way to cover your entertainment and storage needs together.
iCloud+ 50GB to 12TB, Arcade ad-free
The bundle starts with 50GB of iCloud+ storage at ₹75 per month and goes up to 12TB for those who need loads of space.
With Apple Arcade included, you can play games offline with zero ads or in-app purchases across various Apple devices.
Basically, it's Apple making life (and sharing) easier for everyone who loves their gadgets.