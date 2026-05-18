Apple launches education discounts on Apple Watch in India now
Apple is now offering special education discounts on Apple Watches in India, letting students and teachers save up to ₹9,000.
All you need is a valid school or university ID (verified through UNiDAYS), and you can grab these deals online through the Apple Store app or at any Apple Store, even during in-store guidance sessions if you want some help.
SE 3 ₹25,900 Ultra 3 ₹89,900
The Apple Watch SE 3 drops to ₹25,900 after a ₹2,000 discount, while the high-end Ultra 3 is now ₹89,900 with a massive ₹9,000 off.
The Series 11 also gets a price cut between ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.
Apple Watch features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, sleep tracking, and fitness monitoring are available, so whether you're hustling between classes or just want to keep an eye on your health stats, there's something here for you.