Apple launches education discounts on Apple Watch in India now

SE 3 ₹25,900 Ultra 3 ₹89,900

The Apple Watch SE 3 drops to ₹25,900 after a ₹2,000 discount, while the high-end Ultra 3 is now ₹89,900 with a massive ₹9,000 off.

The Series 11 also gets a price cut between ₹5,000 to ₹6,000.

Apple Watch features like Emergency SOS, Crash Detection, sleep tracking, and fitness monitoring are available, so whether you're hustling between classes or just want to keep an eye on your health stats, there's something here for you.