Apple's first foldable iPhone is here
What's the story
Apple has officially launched its first-ever foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo. The device was introduced at the company's "Surprise and Shine" event in Cupertino. This is the first major product launch under new CEO John Ternus. Unlike other brands' vertical slabs, Apple has opted for a wider form factor for better video viewing experience when unfolded.
Design
The device has a nanotexture finish to hide the crease
The iPhone Duo sports a 7.6-inch Retina display on the inside and a 5.4-inch outer display. The company says the device was "inspired by the versatility of iPad."
The inner display also has an "under-display" camera for an all-screen feel.
Apple has used a custom nanotexture finish to hide the crease and reduce glare, something most foldables still struggle with.
Tech specs
It can be unlocked with Apple Watch
The hinge of the iPhone Duo is made from over 100 precision components, ensuring smooth opening/closing and durability.
However, it only supports Touch ID for unlocking, with Face ID missing. You can also unlock the device using an Apple Watch.
The phone is powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip and C2 modem for faster uploads.
Performance
Up to 44 hours of video playback on outer display
The iPhone Duo promises up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer display.
It also comes with a dual-camera setup including a 48MP fusion main camera and a 48MP ultrawide camera with 2x optical zoom.
The device lets users take rear-camera selfies while previewing them on the outer display, among other innovative features.
Cost
Pricing and availability
Apple has also adapted iOS 27 for the new foldable, with essential controls like Wi-Fi moving to the side and dock on the home screen vertically oriented.
The device will be available in two colors (Star White and Night Sky), starting at ₹2,99,900 for the 256GB model.
Pre-orders open on October 16, with sales beginning October 23.