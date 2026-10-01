Apple launches iOS 27 with AI Siri and safety upgrades
Apple just rolled out iOS 27, and it's packed with upgrades.
The biggest buzz is the new Siri AI, now powered by artificial intelligence for way more natural chats (English beta now; more languages coming in October).
You'll also find sharper photo editing tools, easier location sharing, and a revamped Screen Time setup that adds extra child safety options.
iOS 27 includes 120+ security fixes
iOS 27 isn't just about features: it fixes more than 120 security issues to keep your data safer.
If you've got an older device like the iPhone X or some MacBooks, though, you might miss out on this update (check your settings to see if you're eligible).
For those still on iOS 26, there's a new update too: iOS 26.7 brings almost 80 security fixes plus support for AirPods Max 2 and fresh emojis.