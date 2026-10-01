Apple launches iOS 27 with AI Siri and safety upgrades

iOS 27 isn't just about features: it fixes more than 120 security issues to keep your data safer.

If you've got an older device like the iPhone X or some MacBooks, though, you might miss out on this update (check your settings to see if you're eligible).

For those still on iOS 26, there's a new update too: iOS 26.7 brings almost 80 security fixes plus support for AirPods Max 2 and fresh emojis.