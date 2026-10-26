Apple launches iPad mini in India priced ₹82,900 and ₹100,900
Technology
Apple just dropped its latest iPad mini in India, starting at ₹82,900 for Wi-Fi and ₹100,900 for Wi-Fi and cellular.
Pre-orders kick off October 28 on Apple's website and app, with the tablet hitting stores and doorsteps from November 6.
iPad mini 8.5-inch OLED A20 Pro
This iPad mini keeps things compact with an 8.5-inch OLED display and now runs on the speedy A20 Pro chip.
It's got water and dust resistance, better cameras and audio, faster wireless connectivity, fast charging support, and some handy AI features through iPadOS 27.