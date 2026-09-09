iPhone 18 Pro arrives with A20 Pro chip, improved camera
What's the story
Apple has introduced the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. The new models come in deep black, silver, "glacier," and burgundy colors with color-matched back glass. They are powered by a new A20 Pro chip. The iPhone 18 Pro Max promises to offer the longest battery life ever seen in an iPhone, while the iPhone 18 Pro has all-day battery life comparable to the iPhone 17 Pro Max and 36 hours of video playback.
Chip
A20 Pro chip
The A20 Pro chip features a six-core CPU with two "desktop-class" super cores and four efficiency cores.
It also packs a "significantly advanced" GPU with a seven-core design that delivers a "40%" increase in performance than its predecessor.
The new chip architecture is built on 2nm technology, making it faster and more power-efficient while improving battery life.
Cooling system
Battery life and cooling system
The iPhone 18 Pro also comes with a "next-generation vapor chamber" that has three times the surface area of its predecessor. This helps keep the phone cool during use.
The new model promises all-day battery life, with video playback lasting 36 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro and 45 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.
Just 15 minutes of wired charging gives six hours of video playback for the iPhone 18 Pro.
Camera
Camera upgrade
The iPhone 18 Pro also gets a 48MP variable aperture main camera, which Apple says offers the "biggest improvement in years."
The six blades of the new camera are thinner than a human hair and open up in darker environments to let more light in. This means night mode shots will be faster and of better quality.
You can shoot 4K time-lapse videos in Dolby Vision HDR on this model.
User control
Other improvements
Apple is introducing "pro controls" for more manual control over your camera, including changing shutter speed to tweak motion blur.
The company is also improving photographic styles with texture and grain control.
Plus, Apple will support Google's SynthID content authenticity protocol as well as a new "Apple Reference Image" standard.
Cost
Pricing and availability
The iPhone 18 Pro line has a smaller Dynamic Island that can now show three Live Activities.
The new models come with an aluminum body and a camera bar (or "plateau") that stretches across the back.
The iPhone 18 Pro starts at ₹1,64,900 for the base model with 256GB storage. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro Max begins at ₹1,79,900 for the same 256GB storage version.
Pre-orders begin this Saturday, and the devices will be available on September 18.