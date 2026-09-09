iPhone 18 Pro arrives with A20 Pro chip, improved camera

The iPhone 18 Pro also comes with a "next-generation vapor chamber" that has three times the surface area of its predecessor. This helps keep the phone cool during use.

The new model promises all-day battery life, with video playback lasting 36 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro and 45 hours for the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Just 15 minutes of wired charging gives six hours of video playback for the iPhone 18 Pro.