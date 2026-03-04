Apple launches its most affordable MacBook yet
Apple just dropped its most affordable MacBook yet—the MacBook Neo—starting at ₹69,900 in India.
It runs on the same A18 Pro chip as the iPhone 16 Pro, so it's built for both everyday use and AI-powered tasks.
The 13-inch Liquid Retina display supports a billion colors and gets pretty bright at 500 nits.
Weighing just 1.23kg with a sleek aluminum body, the Neo comes in fun colors like blush, indigo, silver, and citrus.
It's fanless (so super quiet), lasts up to 16 hours on one charge, and runs macOS Tahoe with Apple Intelligence tools plus iPhone Mirroring.
You get two USB-C ports, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6, a sharp 1080p FaceTime camera, and Spatial Audio speakers.
Bonus: it's made from mostly recycled materials.
Pre-orders are open now—available March 11!