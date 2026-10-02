Apple launches M4 iPad Air with over twice M1 performance
Technology
Apple just dropped its latest iPad Air, now running on the super-fast M4 chip, over twice as quick as the old M1 version.
The launch also featured the new iPhone, but it's the iPad's fresh 8-core CPU, 9-core GPU, and upgraded Neural Engine that really stand out.
iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 7
The new iPad Air supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6 for faster connections, plus works with Apple Pencil Pro and Magic Keyboard.
It starts at $599 (11-inch) or $799 (13-inch), with preorders from March 4 and shipping March 11.
"iPad Air gives users more ways than ever to be creative and productive, offering powerful performance and incredible versatility to help them turn their ideas into reality," said Bob Borchers, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.